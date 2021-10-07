Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shares PICS of India’s first vertical lift railway bridge, Pamban bridge

Union Minister took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share a piece of happy news with everyone. He proudly posted several pictures of India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge. This bridge is called the Pambam bridge and it is situated in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Reportedly this bridge will be ready to use by March 2020. This bridge will help the railways to operate trains at higher speeds, carry more weight and increase the traffic between Pamban and Rameswaram.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his Twitter handle to post a couple of pictures of the new Pamban bridge. In the first picture, we can see an aerial shot of the wonderfully constructed bridge. Situated in between the clear blue skies and the pure blue water, the bridge will definitely attract more and more tourists. In the second picture, you can see a close-up picture of the railway track. In the third picture, one can see workers and machinery deployed at the site under a clear, blue sky. Sharing these pictures, Aswini wrote, “New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge. Target #Infra4India March 2022.”

Take a look:

New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge.

Target #Infra4India March 2022. pic.twitter.com/8HnqnIFW3W — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 6, 2021

Indian Railways began the construction work on the new 2.05 km Pamban railway bridge in Mandapam, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu. As we already said, the new bridge will help the railways to operate trains at higher speed, carry more weight and increase the volume of traffic between Pamban and Rameswaram.

The existing Pamban Rail Bridge, which connects Rameswaram to mainland India, is 105 years old. The more than two-kilometre-long bridge, which is likely to cost ₹250 crores, will have a 63-metre stretch, which will lift up while remaining parallel to the deck to allow access to the ships.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2021: Vaishno Devi shrine illuminates as it gears up for the holy festival​