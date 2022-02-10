Ministry of Health revises guidelines for international travellers in India; Recommends 14-day self monitoring

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our lives. Not just that masks and hand sanitisers have become our forever companions, the travelling rules have also changed. In fact, the ministry of health has been issuing guidelines as per the COVID 19 conditions in the country. And while there had been a decline in COVID 19 cases in India lately, the ministry of health has revised guidelines for international travellers arriving in India wherein they have been recommended to monitor their health for 14 days post arrival instead of going into a week long quarantine.

In the new order, the demarcation of countries as ‘at risk’ and other classifications has been removed. Around 2 per cent of the total passengers on the flight will undergo random post arrival test on arrival and these passengers will be allowed to leave after submitting their respective samples. This isn’t all. Besides uploading the negative RT-PCR report before boarding the flight, the travellers will have the option to upload a full primary vaccination schedule from countries on a reciprocal basis. On the other hand, the rule of RT-PCR test on the eighth day and uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is also not required anymore.

Meanwhile, life is coming back on track across the country. The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has lifted the weekend curfew and has also opened the schools, educational institutions, gym, theatres and restaurants. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Haryana and other states have also been following the similar footsteps and are opening the services.

