Ministry of Home Affairs issues guidelines for 21 days lockdown; Medicine, grocery shops, banks to remain open

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued certain guidelines that need to be followed amid the 21 days lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across India. As we all know, this lockdown has been announced owing to the Coronavirus pandemic which has adversely affected the entire world including our country too. India itself has witnessed numerous COVID-19 cases for the past few days. Without further ado, let us take a quick glance at the guidelines that have been issued for the public interest.

So the first thing we need to know here is that all government organizations and public corporations will remain closed for the assigned days. However, defense and police forces, disaster management, post offices, public utilities, etc. will be an exception here. Moreover, electricity, water, sanitation, internet, telecommunication, IT, cable, broadband services, etc. will be available during this period. Apart from that, there is nothing to worry about essential commodities and medicines too as ration shops will remain open too.

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, list of essential services that will remain open. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/hwRgWEM88z — ANI (ANI) March 24, 2020

The best part here is that district authorities are allowed to encourage home delivery and e-commerce services during the lockdown period. However, all private and commercial establishments except for media and communication, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, etc. need to remain closed. A few other facilities that the masses do not need to worry about include LPG, petrol pumps, power generation units, capital, and debt market services, warehousing services, etc. Apart from this, all industrial, transport and hospitality services and educational services will remain closed and suspended during the lockdown period. The most important thing to note here is that failing to follow the guidelines will be considered a punishable offense.

