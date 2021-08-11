Mirabai Chanu 'really inspired' after meeting Sachin Tendulkar, cricketer adores her Olympic silver medal

India's Olympians who brought glory to the country are back home and have been flooded with wishes and gifts ever since. One of them is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who has been showered with several accolades ever since she bagged a silver medal in weightlifting. On Wednesday, Mirabai Chanu met yet another legendary sportsman and was felicitated by him. Sachin Tendulkar felicitated Mirabai Chanu as he arrived to meet her.

Chanu also showed Sachin her precious silver medal as the duo exchanged stories and the weightlifter told him all about her Tokyo campaign. Taking to Twitter, Mirabai revealed that she was "really inspired" after meeting Sachin Tendulkar. "Loved meeting @sachin_rt Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired," Mirabai Chanu's tweet read.

Sachin was equally delighted to meet the Olympian. He replied on Chanu's tweet saying, "Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard."

Take a look at Mirabai Chanu and Sachin Tendulkar's post below:

Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard. https://t.co/YH4ta0cVY0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2021

Seven Indian athletes made India proud at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 with 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medal haul.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor keep it stylish as they step out for Bell Bottom promotions