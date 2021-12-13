Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's mom Ruby Sandhu on her win: Cannot express my feelings

Finally after 21 years, an Indian has been able to make history. Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned as the new Miss Universe 2021. The last time Lara Dutta won this title was in 2000. It is one of the proudest moments for the nation. The whole nation is rejoicing and sharing congratulatory wishes for Harnaaz on social media. She hails from Punjab and represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.

Excited about her daughter’s win, Harnaaz’s mother Ruby Sandhu said that she is speechless. “You can say yeh sab ek maa ki feelings hai. I did not watch the ceremony as I was in Gurudwara praying for her. My kids were updating me at regular intervals. When she won, I was crying like a baby. I was not able to control my emotions and thanked God for this,” she added. The proud mother also said that she wants to talk to her daughter as she was unable due to the distance.

Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico. The first and the second runner-up were Paraguay and South Africa, respectively. As part of the top three rounds, the contestants were asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

Harnaaz had answered, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."