Miss Universe 2021: Most expensive crown to free travel; Here’s all Harnaaz Sandhu got after winning pageant

Harnaaz Sandhu made the nation proud early this week after she won the 70th Miss Universe competition. She had won the prestigious beauty pageant after defeating Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. It was a tough competition and what added on to the excitement was the fact that Harnaaz brought home the crown after 21 years. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the entire nation and the social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for Harnaaz. Interestingly, Harnaaz has not just won the title of Miss Universe 2021, but there are a lot of perks about winning the title.

According to media reports, the beauty queen has won whopping prize money of USD 2.50,000 which sums up to around Rs 1.89 crores. This isn’t all. Harnaaz has won the most expensive crown ever to date. As per a report published in The Philippine Star, the crown is worth USD 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores. Besides, Harnaaz also won massive prize money from the Miss Universe Organisation. She is also, reportedly, allowed to stay at the Miss Universe Apartments in New York for one year and all her expenses during the stay will be borne by the organisation. However, she will have to share the apartment with Miss USA.

Apart from this, Harnaaz is also given a team of assistants, professional make up artists, the world’s best photographers, professional stylists, dermatologists, nutrition experts, dentists etc and the price for everything is already given for her for a year. Interestingly, her list of benefits after winning the Miss Universe 2021 also includes free travel for a year, full accommodation and food which will all be reportedly provided by the Miss Universe Organisation. Besides, she also gets free entry to exclusive events, parties, premieres etc.

