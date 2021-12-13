Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu dishes out Punjabi vibes as she wins the crown; WATCH

India woke up to a moment of pride and happiness this morning as Harnaaz Sandhu won the prestigious Miss Universe 2021 contest. It was a tough competition for all the ladies and the final round had the competition between Miss India Harnaaz and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. And it was Harnaaz who went on to create a history and won the crown at the prestigious beauty event. Interestingly, India had won the crown after 21 years. Earlier, Lara Duta was announced Miss Universe in 2000.

It has undoubtedly left the nation beaming with pride. And while the social media is a buzz with congratulatory messages for the Harnaaz, a video of the beauty queen has gone viral on social media wherein she was seen sharing her excitement like a true Punjabi. In the video, Harnaaz looked stunning in her shimmery silver gown and was holding a bouquet of flowers and was all excited after winning the crown. She was also seen screaming “Chak de phatte, India” as she was being congratulated by everyone on the stage.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate Harnaaz for bringing home the crown. Lara Dutta tweeted, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse." Priyanka Chopra, who had won the Miss World 2000 pageant, took to social media to cheer on Harnaaz Sandhu and wish her. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka tweeted, "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"