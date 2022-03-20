Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gets a grand welcome as she visits Fountain of Joy in Mumbai

On Sunday, Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu visited the Fountain of Joy in Mumbai. Upon her visit, she received a grand welcome. Harnaaz was seen sitting in a chariot as she arrived at the new tourist attraction of the city. She also greeted people who were present there. In the photos, she can be seen smiling and acknowledging everyone present there.

For the event, Harnaaz chose a golden color thigh-slit gown. She also wore the crown that she won when she was declared Miss Universe 2021. With subtle makeup and a wavy hairdo, Harnaaz looked every inch beautiful. She also acknowledged the cameras and stopped by to pose for them. She smiled and posed like a diva. Her presence surely graced the event.

Take a look:

Earlier, Harnaaz had shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration on social media with her fans. She shared a short video that was full of fun and colors. Her fan also cheered for her and dropped sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “This looks so much fuuuun.” Another user commented, “Amazing.” Her fans also extended Holi wishes in the comment section.

For those unaware, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who hails from Punjab had made India proud after she bagged the crown of Miss Universe in the year 2021. The first runner-up was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and the second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. Harnaaz brought back the title after 21 years. It was last won by Lara Dutta in the year 2000. To note, Harnaaz is the third Indian to have been crowned Miss Universe after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.

