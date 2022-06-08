Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of cricket; Says ‘now is the perfect time to call curtains…’

A piece of shocking news is coming in from the sports world. Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. She took to her Twitter handle to announce this news to her fans and followers and left everyone disheartened. "It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well," her statement reads.

The 39-year-old, Mithali Raj announced the news through a heartfelt note she posted on her social media handle. Her note read, “As a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket.”

Mithali Raj further added, “Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent tricolour. I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright. I'd like to thank the BCCI & Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well.”

Concluding, Mithali Raj wrote, “This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I'd love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and the world over. Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support.”

