Mithali Raj feels honoured as she receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Hope to do best for my country

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, who has carved a niche for herself in the field of cricket, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the captain of the Indian cricket team has been conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Mithali was honoured with the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for Mithali, her family and fans and she is overwhelmed with all the love coming her way.

Expressing her gratitude, Mithali shared a long note on the microblogging site Twitter. She wrote, “One strives for mastery but there are so many variables and infinite parameters that when success comes by, it often is a result of hours of grind every day. This award is a validation of those hours, of all the sacrifices a player makes her entire life. I just wanted to give cricket everything I had and I think I am happy that I’ve pushed myself harder and harder to get to this momentous day. Today, I am honoured, proud and fortunate to be a part of Indian cricket. This journey has been arduous but not without the support of my mentors, family, friends and seniors who paved the way for all of us and my teammates. It is indeed a huge honour & responsibility for me and I hope to do my best for my country”.

Take a look at Mithali Raj’s statement:

Truly honoured and grateful to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award pic.twitter.com/79HZOV9Uox — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 13, 2021

Apart from Mithali, Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Lovlina Borgohain, Sunil Chhetri, Manpreet Singh, Sreejesh PR, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil etc were also conferred with the award.