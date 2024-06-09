Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of ministers who took oath at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony, held on June 9, witnessed the induction of a diverse array of leaders into the Modi 3.0 ministry. Here's a full list of ministers who were included.
Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi and other key leaders
On Sunday, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for the third time in a row, marking a watershed moment in the country's political history. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi and a diverse group of leaders who will make up the Modi Cabinet 3.0. Let us take a closer look at the full list of ministers who took oath on this historic occasion:
Rajnath Singh: Former Union Defence Minister.
Amit Shah: The former Union Home Minister.
Nitin Gadkari: Known for his infrastructure development initiatives, continues to serve as a Cabinet Minister.
JP Nadda: The BJP's national chief.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Nirmala Sitharaman: Previously held the Finance portfolio.
Dr. S Jaishankar: Former External Affairs Minister.
Manohar Lal Khattar: Former Haryana Chief Minister.
HD Kumaraswamy: Chief of the JD(S), takes oath as a Union Minister.
Piyush Goyal: Takes office as a Union Minister.
Dharmendra Pradhan: Returns as Union Minister.
Jitan Ram Manjhi: Founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister.
Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh: The leader of Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
Sarbananda Sonowal: Appointed Union Minister.
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu: The leader of the Telugu Desam Party.
Dr. Virendra Kumar: Takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Jual Oram: Takes office as Union Minister.
Pralhad Joshi: Takes oath as a Union Minister.
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Previously holding the Railways portfolio.
Giriraj Singh: Taking office as a Union Minister.
Jyotiraditya Scindia: Takes oath as a Union Minister.
Bhupendra Yadav: Previously served as Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Takes office as a Union Cabinet Minister.
Annapurna Devi: Swears in as a Union Minister.
Kiren Rijiju: A key minister since the BJP took power in 2014, returns to office.
Mansukh Mandaviya: Formerly the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
Hardeep Singh Puri: A Rajya Sabha member since 2018, swears in as a Union Minister.
GK Reddy: GK Reddy takes office as a Union Minister.
Chirag Paswan: Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV).
CR Patil: CR Patil takes office as a Union Cabinet Minister.
Ministers of State with independent charge
Rao Inderjit Singh: Gurugram MP
Jitendra Singh: Udhampur MP
Arjun Ram Meghwal: Bikaner MP
Jayant Chaudhary: RLD leader
Ministers of State
Jitin Prasada: Who joined BJP in 2021
Shripad Naik: Six-time North Goa MP
Prataprao Jadhav: Shiv Sena leader
Pankaj Chaudhary: Former MoS (Finance)
Krishan Pal Gurjar: Faridabad MP
Ramdas Athawale: Republican Party of India chief
Nityanand Rai: Ujiyarpur MP
Anupriya Patel: Apna Dal leader
V Somanna: Tumkur MP
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Leader from Chandrababu Naidu's party
SP Singh Baghel: Fifth-term MP from Agra
Shobha Karandlaje: Bangalore North MP
Kirti Vardhan Singh: Three-time BJP MP
BL Verma: Uttar Pradesh BJP's vice president
Shantanu Thakur: BJP MP from Bangaon
Kamlesh Paswan: Three-time MP from Bengal
Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Elected from Karimnagar
Ajay Tamta: BJP leader from Uttarakhand
Dr L Murugan: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha in April
Suresh Gopi: Actor-turned-politician
Ravneet Singh Bittu: who switched from Congress to BJP in March
Sanjay Seth: BJP leader from Ranchi
Raksha Khadse: Three-time Lok Sabha MP
