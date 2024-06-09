Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of ministers who took oath at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

On Sunday, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for the third time in a row, marking a watershed moment in the country's political history. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi and a diverse group of leaders who will make up the Modi Cabinet 3.0. Let us take a closer look at the full list of ministers who took oath on this historic occasion:

Rajnath Singh: Former Union Defence Minister.

Amit Shah: The former Union Home Minister.

Nitin Gadkari: Known for his infrastructure development initiatives, continues to serve as a Cabinet Minister.

JP Nadda: The BJP's national chief.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Previously held the Finance portfolio.

Dr. S Jaishankar: Former External Affairs Minister.

Manohar Lal Khattar: Former Haryana Chief Minister.

HD Kumaraswamy: Chief of the JD(S), takes oath as a Union Minister.

Piyush Goyal: Takes office as a Union Minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Returns as Union Minister.

Jitan Ram Manjhi: Founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister.

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh: The leader of Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Sarbananda Sonowal: Appointed Union Minister.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu: The leader of the Telugu Desam Party.

Dr. Virendra Kumar: Takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.

Jual Oram: Takes office as Union Minister.

Pralhad Joshi: Takes oath as a Union Minister.

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Previously holding the Railways portfolio.

Giriraj Singh: Taking office as a Union Minister.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Takes oath as a Union Minister.

Bhupendra Yadav: Previously served as Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Takes office as a Union Cabinet Minister.

Annapurna Devi: Swears in as a Union Minister.

Kiren Rijiju: A key minister since the BJP took power in 2014, returns to office.

Mansukh Mandaviya: Formerly the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Hardeep Singh Puri: A Rajya Sabha member since 2018, swears in as a Union Minister.

GK Reddy: GK Reddy takes office as a Union Minister.

Chirag Paswan: Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV).

CR Patil: CR Patil takes office as a Union Cabinet Minister.

Ministers of State with independent charge

Rao Inderjit Singh: Gurugram MP

Jitendra Singh: Udhampur MP

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Bikaner MP

Jayant Chaudhary: RLD leader

Ministers of State

Jitin Prasada: Who joined BJP in 2021

Shripad Naik: Six-time North Goa MP

Prataprao Jadhav: Shiv Sena leader

Pankaj Chaudhary: Former MoS (Finance)

Krishan Pal Gurjar: Faridabad MP

Ramdas Athawale: Republican Party of India chief

Nityanand Rai: Ujiyarpur MP

Anupriya Patel: Apna Dal leader

V Somanna: Tumkur MP

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Leader from Chandrababu Naidu's party

SP Singh Baghel: Fifth-term MP from Agra

Shobha Karandlaje: Bangalore North MP

Kirti Vardhan Singh: Three-time BJP MP

BL Verma: Uttar Pradesh BJP's vice president

Shantanu Thakur: BJP MP from Bangaon

Kamlesh Paswan: Three-time MP from Bengal

Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Elected from Karimnagar

Ajay Tamta: BJP leader from Uttarakhand

Dr L Murugan: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha in April

Suresh Gopi: Actor-turned-politician

Ravneet Singh Bittu: who switched from Congress to BJP in March

Sanjay Seth: BJP leader from Ranchi

Raksha Khadse: Three-time Lok Sabha MP

