Mom chimpanzee nursing her new born chimp in a zoo speaks volumes about a mother’s unconditional love

These beautiful pics of a mommy chimp looking after her newborn baby is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Mothers are the most important part of a person’s life who is known for loving her child unconditionally. She is our first teacher and always makes sure to have our back in good or bad. Interestingly, the situation is the same for everyone - be it for humans or animals. This is was proved once again after pictures of a mom chimpanzee named Gowri from Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), also known as Vandalur zoo, in Tamil Nadu had surfaced on the internet wherein she was seen nursing her new born baby.

In the pics, Gowri the chimp was seen embracing her baby chimp in her arms and was taking care of her. To note, the mother chimp had given birth to a baby after a long time and was clearly overwhelmed with the arrival of this little bundle of joy. The picture was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on micro blogging site Twitter. In the caption, she wrote, “One of my favourites at d Vandalur zoo - Gowri, the female chimp has given birth to a baby chimp after many long years. As a team, we had worked so much to improve d enrichment& diet of this pair. Happiness overloaded seeing d little one getting nursed by d mommy. Waiting to meet them”.

Take a look at the post:

One of my favourites at d Vandalur zoo - Gowri,d female chimp has given birth to a baby chimp after many long years. As a team we had worked so much to improve d enrichment& diet of this pair.

Happiness overloaded seeing d little one getting nursed by d mommy

Waiting to meet them pic.twitter.com/qumv7JhC19 — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 12, 2021

According to a statement released by AAZP, the baby chimp was born to Gowri on June 9. “The mother and the baby chimpanzee are healthy and are under continuous monitoring of the veterinary team,” the statement read.

