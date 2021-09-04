Money Heist 5: Twitterati go bonkers as they spot Virat Kohli & Bobby Deol’s doppelganger

The much-awaited season 5 premiere of the popular Spanish web series, Money Heist, has taken social media by storm. Fans of the show had been waiting patiently for almost a year to watch the upcoming season. The makers of the web series have planned to release season 5 in two volumes on the OTT platform Netflix. Of which, volume one had a worldwide premiere on Friday, September 3. Ever since then, netizens resorted to social media to welcome the web show in a hilarious manner. However, what baffled fans is the spotting of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol’s doppelganger in the new season.

Once the helicopter drops Lisbon inside the bank, the Professor fools government agents once again by luring them on an isolated farm. In that moment, fans can see a soldier cladded with weapons giving a fierce look as the camera pans. Eagle-eyed fans of the series were quick to notice the uncanny similarity between the two famous Indian personalities and the unknown character. Twitterati went on to flood the micro-blogging site with screenshots of the scene to express their astonishment. Going by the photos, it can be safely said that both Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol have got themselves a doppelganger.

Check out the memes here:

After Neymar, Virat Kohli did a cameo in #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/4G7SN6pnjf — anupam (@sastarhymes) September 3, 2021

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/BAcclsQSPi — Raghav (@confused_buttt) September 3, 2021

Did anyone notice @imVkohli in the 1st episode as as an army person when the helicopter lands, herd of sheep #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia — Naman Kandwal (@NamanKandwal5) September 3, 2021

What is Virat Kohli doing in Money Heist? pic.twitter.com/Ien3iSXwp8 — Satish (SG) (@satishkg) September 3, 2021

Virat Kohli when someone doesn't use MRF ZLX Tyres in thier vehicle.#MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/JlyomL75Kq — Kevin (@kevinr_146) September 3, 2021

Virat Kohli asks the vehicle model to recommend MRF ZLX#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/Vne5dx0HHw — Yubraj panthi (@Yubrajpanthi5) September 3, 2021

The original title for the show in Spanish is 'La Casa de Papel' and the plot revolves around the life of a criminal mastermind namely, The Professor. He plans to pull off the greatest heist in recorded history and hence gathers exceptional crew members to rob a bank in order to print billions of euros. The group of eight take people present in the bank as hostages while the government tries to find a way to capture the Professor. Each season has brought new interesting turns leaving fans at the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ| Alvaro Morte's REACTION after watching Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 will get you even more excited for the show