Monkey Menace wreaks havoc in Lucknow. To combat, UP govt installs Langur cutouts at 9 metro stations

Uttar Pradesh government is facing a tough time these days because of the monkey menace at the metro stations in the state capital Lucknow. Monkeys sometimes become harmful to the passengers and are scared to get inside the station. And to control it, the State government has come up with an idea and installed Langur cutouts at the metro stations that are mostly affected by them. News agency ANI has shared the information along with the pictures on its Twitter handle.

Sharing the pictures, ANI wrote, “Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys. Visuals from Badshah Nagar metro station.” As reported in Hindi websites, an official said that earlier they used to play only the sound of langur screaming. But it didn't help much longer. After this, it was decided to install the cutouts. When the sound of the langur screaming along with the cutout is projected, the effect is visible.

Vivek Mishra, the controller of Badshah Nagar metro station, mentioned that they keep changing the cutout after a while. "This is a very effective method. Now we have breathed a sigh of relief," he said.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys. Visuals from Badshah Nagar metro station. pic.twitter.com/5OxQBVjsgR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Metro administration said that the maximum number of monkeys are in Charbagh, Durgapuri metro stations. “Charbagh is a big railway station, people throw fruits on the railway track. Due to which there is more monkey here. The same situation is seen at Durgapuri railway station too,” he added. The monkeys occupy the platform and the stairs and sometimes run away with the luggage of the passengers. There are times monkeys attack the travelers too.

Also Read: Two monkeys hug each other and leave netizens in awe of their behaviour; Video go viral