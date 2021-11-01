Monkey returns man’s glasses after getting a juice box; Video goes viral

Animals are intelligent species. They are well aware of all the things and act very smart. It may also leave you surprised. Recently, a hilarious video of a man negotiating with a monkey after it took away a pair of eyeglasses has gone viral on social media. It has received huge attention from the netizens. The video was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter handle. 

In the video, the monkey is seen sitting atop a caged structure with a pair of glasses in its hand. Below, a man is seen trying to hand over a juice box to the animal in an attempt to get the glasses back. The monkey, at first, appears reluctant to return it, but eventually throws it to the man after he gave the animal a juice box. IPS officer Rupin Sharma tweeted, “Smart, Ek haath do, Ek haath lo.”

One of the users wrote, “Had to face a similar situation at Jakhu Temple Shimla. A monkey took away my spectacles and I had to bargain with a packet of roasted channe.” Another wrote, “Standard tactics across many a temples and homes e. g. In Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan.”

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Government had also installed cutouts of Langur at metro stations in Lucknow to scare monkeys as they created a panic-like situation in the city. They try to snatch things from passengers and hurt them.

Also Read: Monkey Menace wreaks havoc in Lucknow. To combat, UP govt installs Langur cutouts at 9 metro stations

