More than half of the country’s population fully jabbed against COVID 19, informs Health Minister

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that over 50 per cent of India’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Health Minister said that the vaccination of 130 crore people in the country was a big challenge compared to other countries with less population. However, due to the efforts of health workers, 88% of the first dose and 58% of the second dose have been done in the country.

While addressing in the Upper House regarding the situation arising due to the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant in the country, Health Minister informed that India has reported 161 cases of new coronavirus variant. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said, “Today all states and UTs have adequate quantities of vaccines, 17 crore doses are available with them. Our manufacturing capacity has increased. Today India has the capacity to manufacture 31 crore doses of vaccine every month. In the next 2 months, it will further rise to 45 crore doses per month.”

Further, he added that the situation is being monitored with experts. They have arranged a buffer stock of important medicines keeping in mind the first and second waves of the deadly virus.

“To protect against Omicron, we have issued SOP (standard operating procedures) for travellers coming from abroad. I myself also interacted with the states, we are constantly assessing this variant with the expert team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s largest vaccination drive stood at 1,37,67,20,359. according to the health ministry.

