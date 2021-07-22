A mother & daughter duo’s performance on Deepika Padukone’s song Ghoomar from Padmaavat wins the internet

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actresses Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actress not just won hearts with her stunning looks and acting skills but also with her onscreen aura and the choice of films. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has given some of the most iconic movies so far. Amid these, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat has been one of the most talked about movies wherein Deepika had played the titular role. While we loved her stint in the movie, her performance in the song Ghoomar also won millions of hearts.

And now the song is once again making the headlines as a mother daughter duo’s performance on the song is breaking the internet. The video, which has been shared by the Instagram handle Tania and Sony, featured the mother and daughter who were seen wearing similar dresses as they grooved to Deepika’s Ghoomar track. The 32 second video had the duo coordinating their steps perfectly. This isn’t all. They had also played Deepika’s track on an LCD television in the background and the mother daughter duo was imitating the steps beautifully.

Watch the video here:

The video has been grabbing a lot of attention and the netizens are in awe of this mother daughter duo. One of the Instagram user wrote, “Lovely. So graceful dancing by both mom daughter duo. Love it.” Another user took to the comment section and commented, “Beautiful and graceful dance. Super mom and daughter.” This isn’t all. One of the users also hailed the little girl’s performance and wrote, “Nice little girl is very amazing. She is dancing superb”.

Also: This is how much Deepika Padukone’s lehenga in Padmavati song Ghoomar costs