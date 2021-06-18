  1. Home
Mother's love: Elephant doesn’t leave her calf’s side, Netizens go 'aww'; See VIDEO

The video shows two adult elephants and their calf enjoying themselves. What caught our attention was the mother elephant looking out for her baby.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, people are going through mental pressure. Well, to ease yourself a bit from all the stressful news, you can also watch cute animal videos, which really help us in easing that pressure. There are several videos of animals that are going viral and recently, a video of elephants caught everyone’s attention. The video is making rounds on Twitter as people are watching it on repeat. It was shared by Sudha Ramen on Twitter who is an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. It is a 2 minute and 20-second video that is winning the hearts of Netizens all over. 

In the video, we can see that the two elephants along with the calf are strolling on the river bank. Everyone knows that elephants love to spend their time in water and so the baby elephant takes a dip into the water. While the little one takes a dip, it was closely being observed by its mother. The calf does a round and gets out. The baby elephant, afterwards, is accompanied by the adult elephants who are constantly on its side and ensuring its safety. The calf can be seen enjoying the most. Sudha Ramen captioned the video as, “Elephant moms are always extra cautious wrt to their calf. They never let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. Lovely video to watch and understand their behaviour.”

Take a look at the calf’s video- 

 

The video gathered several comments and views on Twitter. A user commented, “Made my evening. They are soo divine beings.”, while another wrote, “Wonderfully said, a mom’s alertness and the kid’s blind braveness well captured”.

