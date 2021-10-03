Movie theatres to reopen in Kerala from October 25; Deets Inside

The Kerala government has announced the re-opening of cinema theatres following a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the reopening of indoor auditoriums. The relaxations will come into effect from October 25.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, the re-opening of cinemas and auditoriums will only be allowed with restrictions. Entry has been limited to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in the theatres. Air conditioning also is allowed. "Entry will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. Theatres and auditoriums will function with 50 per cent seating capacity," news agency ANI reported Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.

The announcement was made after the number of daily cases of COVID-19 has been declining in the southern state. On Saturday, Kerala reported 13,217 new COVID-19 cases and 121 related fatalities. The new record took the caseload to 47,07,936 and the death toll to 25,303.

According to the state health department, 14,437 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. State Health minister Veena George said the state has tested 96,835 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 745 wards across 368 local self-government bodies where the weekly population infection ratio was above ten per cent.

In revised COVID guidelines, Kerala government has also allowed regular classes in colleges/training institutes for fully vaccinated students from Oct 18. Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed.