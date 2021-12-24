MP school asks students to name Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son in a test; Parents REACT

Academic Heights Public School in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh asked students to write the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son in a test. The matter did not go down well with the guardians and the Parents’ Body of the school’s students has demanded strict action against the school from the state’s education department.

Class VI students of the above-mentioned MP school were asked to name the Bollywood couple’s son’s name in their General-Knowledge paper in their term-end examination. The question was one among the other five questions which were asked in the Current Affairs section.

The Khandwa District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjiv Bhalerao, said that the matter came to his notice on Thursday. “A show-cause notice will be issued to the school. Based on the school's response, appropriate action will be initiated," the DEO reportedly said. Bhalerao further stated that he too felt that such a question which ‘hurts sentiments of parents’ shouldn’t have been asked in the test.

Take a look:

Parents’ Body head of the school, Anish Arjhare expressed his disappointment over the matter and reportedly said, "Everyone knows that the film actor couple's son is named Taimur and this is also a fact that another Taimur (Taimur Lang) had unleashed terror on our country in the past. Still, the couple named their son Taimur. It's extremely unfortunate that students have been asked to write Taimur's name in the exam.”

Arjhare further said that instead of asking Kareena and Saif’s son’s name, the school should have asked questions on historical icons like Mata Jija Bai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Devi Ahilya Bai in the test.

