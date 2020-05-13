MP sub inspector performing Ajay Devgn’s daredevil stunt from Singham in a viral video fined Rs 5000

As per reports, the sub inspector from Madhya Pradesh was fined Rs 5,000 after his video of performing Ajay Devgn’s daredevil stunt from Singham went viral on social media and came to the notice of senior officers. Read on!

Remember yesterday a video of a sub inspector from Madhya Pradesh was going viral on social media wherein the inspector was seen copying the famous stunt from Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham. That’s right! As a matter of fact, in the video, the inspector is seen sporting shades just like Ajay Devgn, and wearing his police uniform, Yadav is seen performing and copying Ajay Devgn’s Singham stunt while standing atop two cars and while doing the act, Yadav made sure to get the entire video recorded.

In no time, Yadav’s video got viral, and after the video came to the notice of the senior police officials, they took stock of the situation, and made sure that a strict action is taken against the sub inspector so that no wrong signal is sent to the youth of the generation. And now, post Manoj Yadav, the in charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district who performed the act, has been punished by the seniors as he has been fined Rs 5,000 and warned against any such daredevilry in the future. After proper investigation and inquiry, the SP imposed Rs 5000 fine on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.

In the video, we can see sub inspector copying Ajay Devgn’s car stunt from Singham to the T while standing atop two cars. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to Twitter to bash the cop for his daredevil act and setting a wrong precedent for the youth of the country.

Check out the video of the MP sub-inspector performing Ajay Devgn's daredevil stunt from Singham here:

Sub Inspector is video of a sub inspector of Madhya Pradesh in Damoh district! SI Manoj Yadav performing a stunt of Singham on lockdown days. Singham song in a police uniform, taking the risk of his life while standing on two cars #Damoh #MadhyaPradesh #Singham pic.twitter.com/rcoxuWlJld — ZAKIR KHAN (@MyZakirKhan) May 11, 2020

Credits :PTI

