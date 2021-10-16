MS Dhoni and Sakshi expecting their second child after Ziva?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has all the reasons to be cloud nine. After all, his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won their fourth Indian Premier League. This happened after Dhoni’s team managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs on Friday in IPL 2021 in Dubai. Everyone has been in awe of MS Dhoni’s leadership skills and he and his team have been in celebratory mode ever since. And looks like Dhoni has another reason to add on to his celebrations.

According to media reports, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are expecting their second baby. The media reports suggested that the power couple will be welcoming their child next year and the news has reportedly been confirmed by Dhoni’s dear friend Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter Ziva. While the news is all over the internet, the ace cricketer and his wife are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, several videos and pics of CSK’s triumph at the IPL have been doing the rounds. In one of the pics, little Ziva was seen lifting the IPL trophy after Chennai Super Kings won the tournament. On the other hand, CSK opening batter Faf du Plessis shared his excitement about winning the trophy and told TOI, “That was a great day. 100th IPL game, special day. I loved my time here at CSK, almost 10 years. No 4 in the IPL trophy cabinet is really good. Rutu is a special talent. Indian cricket is generally very blessed with young talents. Rutu has got a great head on his shoulders. He has got a great future”.