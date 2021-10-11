MS Dhoni fans flood Twitter with memes as Chennai Super Kings enters Indian Premier League final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after defeating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifier at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The match between the two teams became tensed but MS Dhoni pulled off a sensational chase that helped CSK reach the target of 173 runs with two balls to spare. With this win, the team confirmed its place in the IPL final. As soon as the team entered the final, fans flooded Twitter with memes on MS Dhoni.

It is worth mentioning here that Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2021 final for the 9th time. Dhoni hit 3 boundaries and a six in his 6-ball unbeaten knock of 18 runs to help his team reach the target of 173 runs with 3 balls to spare as he reminded Avesh Khan. Many supporters took Twitter and appreciate the cricketer for his performance in the game. One of them tweeted, “Not finished” meme on social media. Hashtag MS Dhoni is trending on social media.

Another user tweeted, “MSD haters when they come to know today they can't troll MSD because of his strike rate. #Dhoni.”

MSD haters when they come to know today they can't troll MSD because of his strike rate#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/7nKPp5efZB — Gaurav (@Gaurav59131412) October 10, 2021

To note, Delhi Capitals posted 172 runs in their 20 overs on the back of a solid start given to the innings by opener Prithvi Shaw. The batsman scored 60 runs off 34 deliveries to get the team off to flyer despite Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer getting out cheaply.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Fans can rejoice as limited spectators to be allowed in stadiums as matches resume