MS Dhoni felicitates The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman-Bellie, gifts them CSK jerseys; WATCH

13th March, 2023, was a day of pride for India when Netflix’s Elephant Whisperers which has been created by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, made history by becoming the first film produced in India to win an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscars. Not only the makers of the documentary but also the protagonists Bomman and Bellie have received immense love from the audience. We have seen several pictures and videos of the couple being felicitated at several places in India. The recent token of love these two received is from the Chennai Super Kings IPL team.

The Elephant Whisperers team felicitated by CSK

The Elephant Whisperers team along with Bomman and Bellie were felicitated by the Chennai Super Kings team at an event on May 9. MS Dhoni himself gifted Chennai Super Kings jerseys to the popular couple Bomman and Bellie along with the filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves. The event was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday and pictures and videos from the event has been posted on the official CSK Instagram handle. In the video, we can see that Dhoni also brought her daughter to meet the entire team and posed with them. Other than this, in addition to the honour, Chennai Super Kings will also be conducting a special felicitation ceremony for the caregiving couple and the filmmaker at the stadium ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 10.

Check it out:

The heartwarming documentary The Elephant Whisperers is a journey into Bomman and Bellie’s world and their efforts in raising baby elephants, co-existing with nature, and sharing their space and home with animals of the forest.

