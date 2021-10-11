MS Dhoni gives the best gift to 2 kids who were crying after the Chennai Super Kings match; WATCH

If you are a cricket fan then you must be aware that the IPL tournament is going on. If you watched the Indian Premier League semifinal between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals yesterday then we are sure that you must have seen the video of two kids accompanied by who looks like their mother at the cricket stadium stand crying their hearts out following CSK’s victory. It was really a heartwarming video of the kids that is now going viral on the internet.

The two kids were even focused and shown on our screens. Well, someone must have told MS Dhoni about the two kids crying because what followed was one of the sweetest gestures by the Indian cricketer and his fans cannot get over it. After pulling off his last-over, Dhoni went to the stands, signed the match ball, and threw it to the kids who were standing on the balcony above. Overjoyed, the two of them can be seen dancing around, and here is the video of the same.

Take a look:

Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS — A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021

Dhoni's gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

Recently, several reports stated that MS Dhoni will soon make an entry into the Bollywood industry. The star cricketer said, "You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it's a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that."

