MS Dhoni led CSK wins IPL 2021 trophy, become 4 time champions

Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL 2021 trophy for the fourth time, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in this season’s final in Dubai on Friday. It was CSK’s ninth final in the history of the tournament, an incredible record already. “That was a great day. 100th IPL game, special day. I loved my time here at CSK, almost 10 years. No 4 in the IPL trophy cabinet is really good. Rutu is a special talent. Indian cricket is generally very blessed with young talents. Rutu has got a great head on his shoulders. He has got a great future,” TOI quoted Faf du Plessis.

CSK batter Robin Uthappa said, “Extremely grateful, feels amazing to be part of this side especially how last year went for us. It was a very lean season for us last year and so it was important for us to come back and play as well as we could and be really grateful that we have been able to. I just want to come in and contribute to the team's success, today we had a good start and it was important for us to take advantage and we had a set batsmen (Faf) at the other end and I took it on and got a few shots. They create a very secure environment within the group and there's a lot of clarity and communication within the support staff and the players and that really helps in building a secure group. I believe it's your players who are not playing in the eleven that really create the atmosphere within the group and they make sure that they look after the players who are not playing in the eleven and I think that's one of the biggest takeaways of our success in IPL.”

Recently, MS Dhoni completed another century as he has now become the first player in the history of the tournament to complete 100 catches for a franchise after Dhoni grabbed 3 more catches against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match on Thursday, September 30. Dhoni completed 100 catches for CSK in the IPL as he played his role in the dismissal of SRH wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni took the catches of Jason Roya, Saha and Priyam Garg.

