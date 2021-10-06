MS Dhoni on plans to step into Bollywood post Cricket retirement: Not my cup of tea; Let the film stars do it

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had recently grabbed all the attention and made it to every headline after he created a new record at the ongoing IPL match. Dhoni completed another century as he has now become the first player in the history of the tournament to complete 100 catches for a franchise after Dhoni grabbed 3 more catches against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match on Thursday, September 30. But, now the actor is in the headlines yet again as he has opened up about his Bollywood plans post-retirement from cricket.

It is seen that many cricketers try their hand in Bollywood after retiring from cricket. And now that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted at his farewell game with Chennai Super Kings several reports of him stepping into Bollywood have come out. But according to the latest reports in India Today, Dhoni said that he is not looking at Bollywood as a post-retirement stint as he believes acting is not an easy skill and he will stick to cricket.

The star cricketer said, "You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it's a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that."

Earlier cricketers like Bret Lee, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli and now Harbhajan Singh have tried their hands in acting after retirement.

