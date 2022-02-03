MS Dhoni’s new avatar as action hero ‘Atharva’ in sci-fi novel will leave you stunned; WATCH

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest Indian cricketers we have witnessed and he has a massive fan following. Well, we have always often seen him play great cricket but the former Indian skipper took to Facebook on Wednesday to leave as his fans stunned as he introduced his new avatar to the world. A never seen before avatar that will surely get all his fans excited and jumping with joy. Dhoni is all geared up to try his hands in sci-fi graphic novels with ‘Atharva’.

MS Dhoni shared a video of him in his new avatar as he is himself playing the role of the lead character in the sci-fi graphic novel. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has himself played the role of the lead character in the sci-fi graphic novel 'Atharva', where he could be seen fighting devils in his animated avatar. "Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva," Dhoni captioned the video. The video begins with Dhoni dressed in a blue shirt and blue denim as he introduces his new avatar. We have to admit that Dhoni’s look as the action hero Atharva will stun all his fans.

Talking about cricket, Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League. He was one of the four players retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Apart from Dhoni, CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, Dhoni was retained for Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, Moeen and Ruturaj were retained for Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

