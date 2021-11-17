MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi gives a glimpse of cricketer’s ‘honey’ & it is not who you think; PIC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one such name from the Indian cricket team who enjoys a massive fan following. Fans not only love his game but also enjoy his social media posts. In fact, his wife and kid too enjoy a decent fan following. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite active on social media and always makes it a point to share pictures and videos of her hubby and get all his fans excited. Today yet again the cricketer wife shared a cute picture of Dhoni with his ‘honey’ and we just want to say that it is not what you think.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sakshi Dhoni shared two pictures of MS Dhoni. In the first picture, we can see the cricketer sipping a cup of tea with a parrot sitting on his shoulder. Dhoni seems to be engrossed in his tea and can be seen enjoying the flavour of the tea and the parrot quietly rests on his shoulder. Dhoni is wearing a blue coloured tee. In the next picture, Dhoni can be seen giving a serious reaction as he is posing for the camera with the same tea glass in his hand and the parrot yet again sitting on the same shoulder. Sharing these pics, Sakshi wrote, ““Mahi” and his “Honey” ! #chaidates.” The moment Sakshi posted these pictures, fans showered love in the comments section.

Take a look:

Recently, MS Dhoni and Sakshi were in the headlines for all the right reasons. According to media reports, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are expecting their second baby. The media reports suggested that the power couple will be welcoming their child next year and the news has reportedly been confirmed by Dhoni’s dear friend Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter Ziva. While the news is all over the internet, the ace cricketer and his wife are yet to confirm the news.

