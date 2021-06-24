MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shares another sneak peek of family vacation in the hills; Anushka Sharma sends love

Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a glimpse of the Dhoni family’s recent vacation to the hills. Scroll down to see it.

Athlete and cricket legend MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi recently took to social media to share the serene location of her latest vacation. The couple, along with their daughter Ziva, recently visited Himachal Pradesh for a holiday. And since they reached, Sakshi has been blessing fans with snippets of their vacation.

Today, taking to Instagram, Sakshi shared a video from the last day of their trip. The video featured an insight into the state’s local life. After Sakshi shared the beautiful clip, many fans and friends commented on the post, even actress Anushka Sharma liked the video. Along with the video, Sakshi wrote: “While this experience ends, eagerly awaiting for what’s next! Warm hospitality, simple people and a picturesque place! See you soon Himachal!”

Little known fact, Anushka Sharma and Sakshi are quite close to each other and are often spotted hanging out together. The two have more in common than just being cricketer spouses. The two attended the same school in Assam and were also classmates in St Mary's School, Margherita.

Amidst the lockdown, the Dhoni family has been spending a lot of time in Ranchi. The cricketer has already purchased a pony for his Ziva, adding to his stable of horses. When the IPL 2021 was halted due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, Dhoni guided CSK to second place in the points table. Between September and October, the season will return to the United Arab Emirates, where it was hosted the previous year.

Also Read: Former Indian Cricket Captain MS Dhoni's selfies with wife Sakshi Dhoni reveal their fun bond; See PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×