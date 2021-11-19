MS Dhoni searching knife during wife Sakshi's birthday cake cutting can't be missed; WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one such name from the Indian cricket team who enjoys a massive fan following. Fans not only love his game but also enjoy his social media posts. In fact, his wife and kid too enjoy a decent fan following. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite active on social media and always makes it a point to share pictures and videos of her hubby and get all his fans excited. It was Sakshi’s birthday recently and a video of her cutting her birthday cake with Dhoni standing beside her is going viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, we can see Sakshi Dhoni dressed in a yellow dress and is looks excited to be standing in front of her birthday cake. She is surrounded by many people and her hubby MS Dhoni seems to be making sure that her wife feels special on her special day. Sakshi then blows the candle while Dhoni seems to be looking for a knife. There are 2 cakes in front of her, one yellow and another one is white. Dhoni was wearing a black tee that had flying birds made on it.

Take a look:

Recently, MS Dhoni and Sakshi were in the headlines for all the right reasons. According to media reports, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are expecting their second baby. The media reports suggested that the power couple will be welcoming their child next year and the news has reportedly been confirmed by Dhoni’s dear friend Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter Ziva. While the news is all over the internet, the ace cricketer and his wife are yet to confirm the news.

