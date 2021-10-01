MS Dhoni sets new IPL record with 100 catches; Becomes first player in history of IPL to achieve this feat

MS Dhoni is one of the best Indian cricketers and there is no denying this fact. Dhoni and records go hand in hand. Even at the age of 40, it is difficult to keep the Chennai Super Kings skipper away from making records. Well, he has done it again and has made it to the headlines yet again for making a record. He completed another century as he has now become the first player in the history of the tournament to complete 100 catches for a franchise after Dhoni grabbed 3 more catches against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match on Thursday, September 30.

MS Dhoni is an allrounder. He is an excellent batsman but that cannot take away his skill of being equally amazing with the gloves. Dhoni completed 100 catches for CSK in the IPL as he played his role in the dismissal of SRH wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni took the catches of Jason Roya, Saha and Priyam Garg. Well, Dhoni is followed by Suresh Raina (98 catches for CSK) and Kieron Pollard (94 catches for Mumbai Indians).

For the unversed, the 3 catches of Dhoni in this match was the 10th occasion in IPL where he had taken 3 or more catches as the wicket-keeper. Dhoni has reached a new milestone with this record and the batsman who has reached such a feat is registered to the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart AB de Villiers who has taken 3 or more catches in an IPL game a total of 5 times.

ALSO READ: Days after denying entry to woman in saree, Delhi’s Aquila restaurant shuts down for THIS reason: Report