MS Dhoni steps down as Chennai Super Kings’ captain, Ravinder Jadeja to step in

MS Dhoni fans hold your breath as there is a piece of bad news for you all. Just ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener, the latest report coming in straight from the Chennai Super Kings team is that Dhoni has stepped down from the captaincy of the team. Yes! You heard that right. MS will no longer be handling the mantle of CSK and he has passed on the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. This news was shared on the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings.

The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared a link of the official statement issued by the team regarding this news with a picture of MS Dhoni and Ravinder Jadeja. The official statement read, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

This makes Jadeja only the third captain of the side after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who deputed in the absence of MS Dhoni. Going by the records, IPL 2022 will only be the second IPL season wherein MS Dhoni would not be seen leading a team. This is after Dhoni represented the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) as a player during the 2017 season under the leadership of Australian batter Steve Smith.

What do you have to say about this big move? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: When SS Rajamouli expressed he's a fan of MS Dhoni: 'Would pay crores to see him'