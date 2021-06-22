MS Dhoni, Ziva Singh Dhoni's latest pic from their vacay in the hills is a sweet ode to father & daughter time

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has her own Instagram account and a picture was recently posted from the same that showed Ziva with Dad, MS Dhoni on a vacation between the mountains.

Since the beginning of his career, MS Dhoni is known for being a great talent when it comes to Cricket. The former captain also loves taking vacations. Recently, a picture of MS Dhoni from his mountain vacation was shared on Instagram via his daughter Ziva Dhoni’s Instagram handle. In the picture, we can see Dhoni with a new moustache and simple hairstyle. Ziva can also be seen clinging on to her dear dad.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni is on vacation with the entire family as Sakshi Dhoni also shared a video in which we can see Dhoni cycling from behind. MS Dhoni’s picture with Ziva was shared on Chennai Super Kings account on Twitter. The comments section of the Twitter post was filled with love for the wicket-keeper batsman. Another user wrote, “MSD killing it!!” A user respected MS Dhoni by writing, “Role model for millions, including your truly. Great husband, father, and a true humble unmatched professional. Incredible.”

Take a look at MS Dhoni’s new look-

With a suave beard and moustache, the 39-year-old star cricketer looks charming. MS Dhoni has been spending a lot of time in Ranchi. He's already purchased a pony for his daughter Ziva, adding to his stable of horses.

When the IPL 2021 was halted due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, Dhoni guided CSK to second place in the points table. Between September and October, the season will return to the United Arab Emirates, where it was hosted the previous year.

Credits :Ziva Singh Dhoni Instagram

