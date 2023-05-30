MS Dhoni’s gesture for fans at 3:30 AM after 5th IPL win, proves he is a true gem; WATCH

Finally, IPL 2023 came to an end last night and indeed it was a terrific match. The final match was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK had a terrific win against Gujarat Titans where Ravindra Jadeja did the unthinkable by hitting a six and four in the last two balls of the match to win the record-equalling fifth IPL title for CSK. Well, this was also a special match for all the Dhoni fans as it might be the last IPL match for the cricketer before he retires. The match was paused in the middle for a few hours due to the rain as a result the crowd had to wait till 3:30 AM in the night. But Dhoni made sure to thank all his fans for their gesture.

MS Dhoni thanks fans

A video from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is going viral for all the right reasons. We can see MS Dhoni walking in the empty stadium in his Chennai Super Kings uniform. He can be seen walking and waving at his fans who were seated in the stadium till 3:30 AM. We all know that Dhoni is one of the sweetest human beings and is one of the most down-to-earth people. His sweet gesture yesterday yet again won the hearts of all the fans and he thanked all his fans for being patient and present till late in the stadium.

Check it out:

After winning the fifth IPL title, MS Dhoni in his speech vowed to return for at least one more season if his body allows. Dhoni said retiring after winning the title would be the "best time," but he wanted to "gift" his fans another season even if it was "tough" to work on his body for another nine months to play again. "If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement," Dhoni said at the presentation after the final against Gujarat Titans.

