Mt Everest becomes visible from Kathmandu Valley located 200 km away amidst the lockdown

As the Coronavirus outbreak brings the world to a standstill and results in reduced pollution level, Mt. Everest becomes visible from Kathmandu Valley located 200 km away.

For the first time in decades, Mt. Everest's peak has become visible from Kathmandu Valley located 200 km away. As the pollution level has gone down during the Coronavirus crisis, nature is flourishing all over the world. Animals are coming on the road, seawater looks clearer and skies look pollution free. The lockdown demands people to practise social-distancing and stay indoors. Thus, vehicular emission has reduced to a minimum.which is a major reason for the pollution level to go down in many regions.

There were many parts in India from where the rich Himalayas were once visible to the naked eye. However, wrapped in a blanket of pollution, the magnificent snow-capped mountains became a hazy sight. As the Coronavirus outbreak is giving the nature chance to heal itself, photographs of the same are doing rounds on the internet. The image of Mt. Everest was clicked by a photographer, Abhushan Gautam for Nepali Times from Chobar in Kathmandu Valley who pointed out how this seems like the only good thing amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Mt. Everest's photo below:

The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away. More breathtaking images by @AbhushanGautam: https://t.co/IqFZw39haC pic.twitter.com/ErTJa7kPJo — Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) May 15, 2020

Residents of Jalandhar woke up to the sight of the majestic Himachal Pradesh's s Dhauladhar mountain in the first week of April. A few days later, the snow-laced peaks of Himalayas were seen from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and now the inhabitants of the Kathmandu valley are being treated to the same sight for the first time in years.

Credits :Nepali Times

