Mughal Gardens to open the gates from February 12; Check the timings and details

The Mughal Gardens will be opened for the general public from Saturday i.e February 12 and will close on March 16. Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday issued statement in this regard. The visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. Like the previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures. The garden will not be opened on Mondays because of maintenance. And the timing of visit is from 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs.

The main attraction of this year is Udyanotsav which will have 11 varieties of tulips that are expected to bloom in phases during February. Flower carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the central lawns, as mentioned in the statement. The dominant colour scheme of this year's ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. A small cactus corner has also been landscaped along with some air-purifying plants in the gardens. Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hours and the last entry will be at 1600 hrs.

Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 people. Visitors can carry mobiles phones during the visit, the statement said. However, they are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, arms and ammunitions and eatables, it said.

Arrangements of hand sanitisers, drinking water, toilets, first aid/medical facility are provided at various points along the public route. President Ram Nath Kovind opened the annual 'Udyanotsav' of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, among others, the statement said.

