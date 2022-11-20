Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal , son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, in 2018. On 19th November 2022, the couple welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl. The new parents have named them, Aadiya and Krishna.

The official announcement was shared by the family. The family said that the new mom and her kids are doing well. They also revealed the names of the babies in the statement. It read, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Grand star-studded wedding

Meanwhile, the duo got married in Mumbai at Ambani's lavish pad, Antilia. It was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and others were seen gracing Isha's wedding. Even Rajinikanth was seen attending the wedding. Apart from Bollywood, the wedding was also graced by a lot of personalities from the world of politics and business. Her reception was hosted at the Jio Garden, where legendary composer A R Rahman performed for the guests.