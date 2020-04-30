Mumbai based company gets approval to conduct clinical trials of potential drug on COVID 19 patients

A Mumbai-based company has got the approval for clinical trials of a potential anti COVID-19 drug on patients. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus crisis has hit almost every nook and corner of the world. Most importantly, an anti-viral drug for COVID-19 is yet to be formulated or introduced. However, the concerned authorities are trying their best to find an antidote for the deadly virus. In the midst of all this, a recent piece of news has come as a partial relief for everyone. Glenmark, a Mumbai based pharmaceutical company has got approval to test a potential drug on Coronavirus patients.

The company has got this approval for the clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India. The drug that will be put to trial has already been used in Japan to treat influenza virus infections. As per Glenmark, such kinds of clinical trials have already been conducted on COVID-19 patients in the countries of Japan, China, and the United States. It has also been revealed that the trials will be conducted on moderate or mild patients.

As of now, this will be the first time that a company has received approval for beginning the trials on Coronavirus patients in the country. Reports suggest that the treatment duration for the same will be 14 days and the study will be conducted for a total number of 28 days. Sushrut Kulkarni, who is the Executive Vice President of the company, has revealed that if these trials prove to be successful then the drug could become a potential treatment for COVID-19. Apart from Glenmark, another Bangalore-based company has also applied for similar clinical trials.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×