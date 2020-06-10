Mumbai becomes the epicenter of Coronavirus cases in India; Surpasses Wuhan's count with 51,100 positive cases

Mumbai City reports 51,000 Coronavirus positive cases and 1,760 deaths and surpasses China's Wuhan city.

India was successfully able to flatten the curve of Coronavirus cases in the initial stages. Where other countries reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases every day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 25th in order to contain the virus. The 19 days lockdown got extended four times. However, as we enter the unlock phase now, COVID-19 cases in India have reached up to 276,583 with Mumbai being the epicenter.

Mumbai has reported 51,100 COVID-19 cases until now with a death toll of 1,760 and has surpassed China's Wuhan city where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Wuhan is 50,333 with 3,869 deaths. However, Mumbai alone has crossed Wuhan's count whereas Maharashtra is currently the biggest hotspot of Coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra has reported over 90,000 cases till date and 2,259 new cases in the last 24 hours out of the 9,987 cases reported across the country.

Areas in Dharavi which is the largest slum in Asia, Colaba, Andheri, Nariman Point, Byculla, Wadala, Worli, Bandra East, and other places in Mumbai have been declared as the red zones. As Maharashtra began to ease the lockdown restrictions in the unlock phase by allowing government offices to run with 50% staff and private offices to reopen with 10% staff, it has resulted in a greater spike. Self-employed workers like plumbers, electricians, pest control, and technicians have also been allowed to start work with social distancing and safety norms put in place. India is the sixth-worst affected country by Coronavirus at present and experts predict a higher spike in the coming days.

