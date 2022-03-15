Mumbai becomes first South Asian city to make plans to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050

The city of Mumbai announced its detailed plans to eliminate carbon emissions from the city by the year 2050. The timeline is nearly two-decade ahead of India’s national goal. To note, Mumbai is the first South Asian city to set such a timeline. According to IndiaTimes, the city has laid out the plans that propose to change the way it manages its energy, water, transport, green, waste, spaces as well as air. It may cost the city a whopping USD 920 million, considering the climate change that is going to hit India’s financial capital and also rising sea levels would hit the major parts of the city.

The inputs have been taken by citizens, officials, researchers, etc and plans have been made to create major changes in six domains. It includes housing, water conservation, electrifying public transport, flood-resistant drainage, the inclusion of open spaces, sanitation, rooftop solar capacities, and investment in clean water. According to reports, the city is also looking to raise funds by green bonds that were announced by the federal government. To note, a green bond is a type of bond which is issued to finance projects that give environmental benefits. Policy Advisor of Maharashtra Government Tanmay Takle said that the plans have also been made to raise funds for climate mitigation projects from the federal government and global lenders.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted about the same and wrote, “Led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji, Maharashtra is committed to climate action and sustainable development. Look forward to working together on climate action around the world, in every part of the world.”

