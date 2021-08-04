Mumbai: BMC’s door to door COVID vaccination drive for bed ridden continues

The novel coronavirus continues to impact our lives. Given the emergence of new variants, breakthrough infections have become a source of major concern. The second wave of coronavirus left devastating effects on families. Hospitals and crematoriums ran out of space. Big cities saw endless cases every day. Though COVID cases have reduced, there’s still a possibility of a third wave in the upcoming months. To ensure the situation is under control, authorities across the country are trying their best to spread awareness and vaccinate as many people as possible against the deadly virus.
Even in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took the initiative to begin door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drives from August 01. The members of BMC continue to administer vaccine doses against the deadly virus. On August 03, the authorities organised the drive in the Andheri area of Mumbai. They even vaccinated bed-ridden people. A tweet shared by ANI shows vaccination drive being held in full swing.
Mumbai: Door-to-door #COVID19 vaccination drive of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) continues in Andheri area.
Bed-ridden people are being administered COVID vaccine at their doorsteps. pic.twitter.com/uRW7LWkG2e
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021
Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray led government had informed the Bombay High Court about the door-to-door inoculation drive against coronavirus disease. According to a report in Mint, the court said the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation can begin the home vaccination drive for bed-ridden and immobile people from August 1, and a status report shall be submitted by August 6 on its progress.
Maharashtra currently has 78,700 active cases. Meanwhile, 4,50,05,669 vaccine doses have been inoculated in the state so far, as per the data released by health ministry.
Also Read: COVID 19 restrictions eased across Maharashtra barring 11 districts; Details Inside