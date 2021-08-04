Mumbai: BMC’s door to door COVID vaccination drive for bed ridden continues

The novel coronavirus continues to impact our lives. Given the emergence of new variants, breakthrough infections have become a source of major concern. The second wave of coronavirus left devastating effects on families. Hospitals and crematoriums ran out of space. Big cities saw endless cases every day. Though COVID cases have reduced, there’s still a possibility of a third wave in the upcoming months. To ensure the situation is under control, authorities across the country are trying their best to spread awareness and vaccinate as many people as possible against the deadly virus.

Even in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took the initiative to begin door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drives from August 01. The members of BMC continue to administer vaccine doses against the deadly virus. On August 03, the authorities organised the drive in the Andheri area of Mumbai. They even vaccinated bed-ridden people. A tweet shared by ANI shows vaccination drive being held in full swing.

Take a look:

Mumbai: Door-to-door #COVID19 vaccination drive of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) continues in Andheri area. Bed-ridden people are being administered COVID vaccine at their doorsteps. pic.twitter.com/uRW7LWkG2e — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021