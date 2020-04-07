Mumbai boy ties the knot with his Delhi based girlfriend on a video call amid the Coronavirus lockdown

As per a report in The Times of India, Preet Singh and Neet Kaur tied the knot over a video call on Saturday and family members joined in from various parts of the world.

A Mumbai based merchant navy officer and his Delhi based girlfriend exchanged wedding vows on a video call. Preet Singh and Neet Kaur did not wish to delay their wedding owing to the 21 days lockdown which was imposed in the country amid the outbreak of Coronavirus. As per a report in The Times of India, Preet Singh and Neet Kaur tied the knot over a video call on Saturday and family members joined in from various parts of the world. According to the reports, the video call was joined by relatives from Australia, Canada, and Dubai. The news report states that the families had decided on the wedding date well in advance and did not let the lockdown, change the plans.

The couple held on to the original wedding date and got married over a video call. The couple was reportedly dressed in proper wedding attire as they exchanged vows on a video call. Preet Singh reportedly told TOI that it was very difficult to stay apart from his wife after the ceremony, but he is glad that he could tie the knot with his girlfriend without delaying the wedding ceremony. Preet further adds that he is looking forward to having a proper wedding ceremony as per the Sikh traditions in a Gurudwara.

News reports also mention how a Muslim man from Aurangabad, called Mohammad Minhajudd got married to a woman based in Beed. As per the latest news reports, a Mumbai couple made use of Facebook Live to get engaged in the month of March.

