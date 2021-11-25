Mumbai local trains to be closed for 72 hours in December for Line Work

Mumbai local is rightly called the lifeline of Mumbai. The city comes to a halt when the local trains are not functioning. Well, during the pandemic, travelling through local was banned. It was only recently that Mumbai got its lifeline back but now there is yet another news related to this. Reportedly the Mumbai suburban rail is all set to be closed partially for close to 72 hours in the month of December. Yes! You heard that right. This partial closing will take place in December.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, the decision of Mumbai suburban rail to be shut for 72 hours has been taken to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines. It is reported that the complete railway route will not get affected by this construction. However, a few stations between Thane and Diva, where construction is sure, will be affected for 18-72 hours. After necessary permission from the Railway Board, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the Central Railway zone will continue with the work.

It is further reported that the work would be done in such a manner that minimum difficulty would be caused to the passengers and there might be extra buses running during that period. A Central Railway official was quoted as saying, "We have raised a few technical difficulties with the MRVC regarding the blocks. We are attempting to minimise passenger inconvenience."

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Central Railway, Anil Kumar Lahoti, on Tuesday, said that fully COVID-19 vaccinated passengers who want to travel by the Mumbai local trains will now be able to get railway tickets via the unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application.

