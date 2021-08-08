Mumbai local trains open for fully vaccinated people from Aug 15, announces CM Uddhav Thackeray; Read details

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, August 8 addressed the entire state to announce that Mumbai local trains will be open for fully vaccinated people from August 15 onwards. However, a 14-day gap after taking the second COVID-19 vaccination jab is strictly mandatory to travel.

As per ETimes, the CM addressed the entire state via social media and said, "In the first phase, those who are fully vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the vaccine will be allowed to travel by trains from August 15.” Speaking about the local train service, citizens who wish to travel can issue their train passes via smart phones, ward offices and suburban railway stations. The CM explained, “There will be an app for this where the person can get the pass to travel. There is also a system for those who don't have smartphones. We will have an offline system too. We are also making this appeal to offices, to stagger work timings and allow those who can WFH to continue."

Attention #Mumbai!@CMOMaharashtra has announced that fully #Vaccinated passengers can travel by Mumbai Locals; 14 days gap mandatory after 2nd dose. pic.twitter.com/dt0oOsYUJl — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) August 8, 2021

The CM also shed light on how the state is taking careful measures to prepare for a possible third wave. "We have to follow Covid protocols and increase vaccination. We have a capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh in a day too as we have already vaccinated 8 lakh people in a day. But that depends on availability of stocks. We are improving our health infrastructure. We have taken steps to prepare for a possible third wave," he noted.

Following COVID appropriate behaviour is a must to curb the spread of the deadly virus and talking about the same, he added “Covid appropriate behaviour needs to continue and needs to be followed even in places like offices. But I want to appeal to everyone to stay patient and continue to follow Covid guidelines, and not get swayed by those who try to instigate you. We have seen what Covid can do and we have seen its devastation not just in the rest of the country but across the world too”.

