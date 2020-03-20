Mumbai Lockdown: State Government has ordered complete shutdown amid Coronavirus

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and announced that from this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus spread, State Government has ordered the complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. However, the banks will remain open in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to stay at home until it is necessary to step out. Along with Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune will be majorly shut down from today. The government offices will be brought down to 25% from the current 50 % working scenario.

Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and announced that from this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. He tweeted, "CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance."

He further tweeted, "Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement. Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus."

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.

This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance.

(1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2020

Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time.

Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement.

Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2020

The decision to shut down public transport will not be taken now; however, it might impact the frequency of trains.

​

Read More