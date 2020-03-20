  1. Home
  2. trending

Mumbai Lockdown: State Government has ordered complete shutdown amid Coronavirus

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and announced that from this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.
12163 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2020 04:08 pm
Mumbai Lockdown: State Government has ordered complete shutdown amid Coronavirus
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus spread, State Government has ordered the complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. However, the banks will remain open in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to stay at home until it is necessary to step out. Along with Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune will be majorly shut down from today. The government offices will be brought down to 25% from the current 50 % working scenario. 

Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and announced that from this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. He tweeted, "CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance." 

He further tweeted, "Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement. Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus."

The decision to shut down public transport will not be taken now; however, it might impact the frequency of trains. 

Credits :Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement