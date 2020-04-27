Mumbai man buys onions worth Rs 2.32 lakhs to reach his hometown in Allahabad during the lockdown

News reports suggest that Prem Murti Pandey was in Mumbai for the first phase of the lockdown only to realize that it will go one for a longer period of time. Hence, he quickly puts together a plan to get to his native home in Allahabad.

A Mumbai man who worked at the airport has reportedly bought onions worth Rs 2.32 lakhs to reach his hometown in Allahabad during the lockdown. Prem Murti Pandey who was employed at the airport reportedly said that the area of Azad Nagar in Andheri east had a greater risk of getting infected by the Coronavirus as it is very congested. He further adds that he wanted to go back to his hometown in Allahabad, but was unable to do so as the public transport was shut down during the lockdown period. News reports suggest that Pandey was in Mumbai for the first phase of the lockdown only to realize that it will go one for a longer period of time. Hence, he quickly puts together a plan to get to his native home in Kotwa Mubarkpur.

The news reports further add that Pandey bought watermelons first of worth Rs 10,000 from Pimpalgaon near Nashik and sent them back to Mumbai. Later on, he hired a truck and paid Rs 77,500 for it and then purchased a whopping 25,520 kgs of onions at Rs 9.10 per kg from the Pimpalgaon market. News reports suggest that on 20th April, Prem Murti Pandey started his journey for his hometown. He managed to reach the Mundera wholesale market on April 23 to sell off the onions and watermelons. But, unfortunately, the market was already full of sellers of onions.

Pandey reportedly stated that the Mundera wholesale market is full of onion from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, but once that stock is over, he will be able to sell his onions there. Arvind Kumar Singh of TP Nagar police stated that on Friday, Pandey arrived at Dhoomanganj police station and he has been examined by the medical staff. The medical staff has reportedly told Prem Murti Pandey to quarantine at home.

