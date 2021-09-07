Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar alarms Mumbaikars; Says ‘Third-wave of COVID19 is not coming, it is here’

India just stepped out of the second wave of Covid-19 a few months back and ever since the threat of the third wave in the country has been there. With the increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus, the threat is increasing day by day. Many theories have come out which say the third wave will be hitting the country soon. But, today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has alarmed all the Mumbaikars with her statement.

In her recent statement, she has spoken about the festivity mood that the entire city will be submerged in in the coming few days. With an important festival like Ganesh Chaturthi arriving in a few days the chances of the cases rising, even more, has increased. In her statement, the Mayor has said that the third wave is not coming, but it is already here. ANI took to their Twitter handle to post a video of the Mayor talking about how we can prevent the cases from going up and what we all should do. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Third-wave of COVID19 is not coming, it is here," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar”.

Take a look:

#WATCH | "Third-wave of COVID19 is not coming, it is here," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/wCxcSb1Dxb — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

India reported 31,222 new cases of Covid-19 and 290 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, said the health ministry on Tuesday, marking a 19.8 per cent decrease in daily infections compared to Monday. The new cases took the total to 33.1 million and fatalities are at 441,042. Active cases—patients under treatment for Covid—are fewer than 400,000, said the ministry.

Maharashtra can celebrate festivals later and must prioritise slowing down Covid-19 cases, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday. "The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," he said in a statement.

