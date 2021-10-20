Mumbai Police again impress netizens as they recreate Kishore Kumar's famous song 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani'

Mumbai Police never fails to impress netizens. They always share Bollywood iconic dialogues to spread awareness among the masses. During this COVID time, the cops used many dialogues from 80-90s times. And now they are back to dominate social media once again. The department’s Khaki Studio band has posted their recreation of the iconic Kishore Kumar song Mere Sapno Ki Rani and the video has left many internet users impressed. The 4:16-minute video shows the band performing the instrumental version of the song.

The video is interspersed with visuals of the original 1969 song, which featured actors Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. The video has gone viral on social media. Many social media viewers were left impressed by the band’s rendition of the hit track and their talent. However, this is not the first time when Mumbai Police has won praises for its musical efforts. Recently they had uploaded a Navratri medley on their social media accounts, dedicating it to all “Mumbaikars who resisted the temptation to gather for Garba this Navratri”.

The video also received huge appreciation from netizens. Earlier, the band had also posted their rendition of the patriotic song Aye Watan Tere Liye from the 1986 movie Karma.

Check the video here:

One of the users wrote, “Mumbai police is all rounder.” Another wrote, “superb team work.” Many also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. To note, In September this year, the band had uploaded its own version of the song Bella Ciao, the theme song of the Netflix series Money Heist.

