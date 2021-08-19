Mumbai Police is back with another quirky post on masks; Warns citizens who don't wear it properly

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, the government has been stressing the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. They are taking various steps to ensure people are following the protocols and even urging them to follow. The government is coming up with various campaigns. Mumbai police are also sharing a lot of posts regarding wearing a mask on their social handle. Today also they have shared another post on their Instagram handle which has left people amused.

The post says, “Smell the danger of virus! Question those who don't wear mask properly.” The post is in cartoon form which shows two men standing and talking about some smell. One man is wearing a mask and asks another if he could smell something fishy? The other man replied why and then the first man replies because your mask is below your nose. The post was loved by fans and they also dropped comments. One of the users writes, “This was good.”

Another writes, “Stay safe stay healthy.” Some also said respect Mumbai police. Already vaccine is available there and people are also taking it. The government hospitals are also giving vaccines for free.

Recently, they had shared a post asking people stay at home. The tweet reads, “Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose! #AutoMeThikSafety #TakingOnCorona.” It consists of four pictures and all have messages written on the back of an auto-rickshaw. They are inspired by Bollywood songs. Like one says, “Life is not a race! Mointain safe distance.” Another says, “Sasural Genda Phool. Wear mask, you look beautiphool.”

